HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 312,401 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 1,463.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,401 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Prime Medicine worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 127.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,629,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,406 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 846,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRME. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

