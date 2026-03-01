HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 172.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $9.05 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $5,279,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

