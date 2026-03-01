Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $115.48 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $115.48 million and $57.50 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00004748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.15167378 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $74,003.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

