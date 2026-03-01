Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 14,128 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Corpay accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Corpay worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $375.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $306.57.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.79.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

