Helium 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.95 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $239.63 million and $3.95 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,215.79 or 0.99977052 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is blog.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
