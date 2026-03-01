Head to Head Comparison: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Telos alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -20.47% -26.12% -19.88% Taboola.com 2.21% 11.84% 7.16%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Telos has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telos and Taboola.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $108.27 million 2.74 -$52.52 million ($0.41) -9.80 Taboola.com $1.91 billion 0.41 -$3.76 million $0.15 21.13

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telos and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 1 3 2 0 2.17 Taboola.com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 92.79%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.73%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Telos on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.