Head-To-Head Analysis: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teijin and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Teijin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Revolve Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Teijin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 5.03% 12.39% 7.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teijin and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Teijin and Revolve Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $6.60 billion 0.30 $187.09 million ($2.05) -5.02 Revolve Group $1.23 billion 1.46 $49.56 million $0.85 29.53

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Teijin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Teijin has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Teijin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.