Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 11.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 116.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hut 8 by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

HUT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Zacks: Q4 earnings

Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. PR Newswire: Vertiv collaboration

Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Yahoo Finance: earnings call summary

Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. AAII: investment comparison

Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply cut EPS estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) and slashed FY2026 to ($0.81) from prior positive forecasts — a material downgrade that increases near‑term earnings risk and may have driven some selling/volatility. MarketBeat: analyst estimate changes

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

