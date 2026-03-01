Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,062 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 12,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:HDUS opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors. HDUS was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Hartford.

