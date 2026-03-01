Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 160,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in East West Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 179.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 808,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,237,558.42. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,800 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $221,058.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,756 shares in the company, valued at $706,894.36. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,065 shares of company stock valued at $13,857,314. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of EWBC opened at $109.45 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $753.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

