Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,529.98. This trade represents a 55.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $468.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $550.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.60%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

