Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $25.83 Million Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,780. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $2,687,784. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $310.10 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

