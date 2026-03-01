Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.15 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

