Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after buying an additional 1,226,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,694,000 after acquiring an additional 183,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $493,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,639,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283,706 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

