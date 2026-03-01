Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 279,070 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,070 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $14.59 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

