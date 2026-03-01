Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 19,107 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5,064.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.