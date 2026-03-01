Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.52 and traded as high as GBX 148.40. Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 147.33, with a volume of 369,326 shares.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.57.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halfords Group had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halfords Group

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.