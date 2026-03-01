GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,926 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the January 29th total of 230,694 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

About GungHo Online Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc is a Japan-based interactive entertainment company specializing in the development and publication of digital games. Established in 1998 under the name ONSale Co, Ltd. and renamed GungHo in 2003, the company has built a portfolio centered on free-to-play mobile titles, PC and console games, and related digital content services. Headquartered in Tokyo, GungHo leverages its proprietary platform technologies to deliver interactive experiences across a variety of devices.

The company’s flagship product is Puzzle & Dragons, a match-three puzzle game with role-playing elements that has achieved significant global download milestones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.