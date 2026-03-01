GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,439 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

AMGN stock opened at $388.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.89 and its 200-day moving average is $319.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $390.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

