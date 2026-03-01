GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,011 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Key Sirius XM News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.0%

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.