GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,011 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Key Sirius XM News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity: traders bought ~53,289 SIRI calls (~+209% vs. typical volume), signaling bullish short‑term positioning by options market participants. (This likely contributed to upward price pressure.)
- Positive Sentiment: Cash tender offer to retire 3.125% notes due 2026 — Sirius XM launched a cash tender offer to buy any and all outstanding 2026 notes, which reduces near‑term maturities and short‑term refinancing risk. SIRIUSXM ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING 3.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Content/engagement boost — SiriusXM expanded full‑season IndyCar coverage for 2026, a programming win that can help subscriber engagement and advertising revenue over time. SiriusXM Revs Up Full-Season IndyCar Coverage for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains “Hold” — analyst coverage shows an average hold rating, indicating no near‑term change in consensus expectations. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned 2032 note offering — Sirius XM announced intent to offer senior notes due 2032 to fund the tender and extend maturities; extending maturities is credit‑positive, but impact depends on pricing and net interest cost. Sirius XM Radio LLC Intends to Offer $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2032
- Negative Sentiment: Upsized 2032 notes priced at a materially higher coupon (5.875%) — Sirius XM priced an upsized $1.25B offering of 5.875% senior notes due 2032, which extends maturities but raises expected interest expense versus the 3.125% 2026 notes being retired; higher coupon increases long‑term financing costs and can pressure margins. Sirius XM Radio LLC Prices Upsized Offering of $1,250,000,000 of 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2032
Sirius XM Stock Up 2.0%
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.
Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.
