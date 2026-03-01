GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 20.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSE SARO opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 726,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,884.60. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,840,400 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

