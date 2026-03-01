GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,676 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 465.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.9%

Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

