GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 126.7% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,795.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,757.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,654.24 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,047.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,160.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

