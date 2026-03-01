Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.9570. Approximately 1,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net‐leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long‐term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

