Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,678 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 29th total of 50,852 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ HTOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,368. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Fuel Green presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is a renewable energy company focused on the development and commercialization of green hydrogen production technologies. The company specializes in solar-driven hydrogen generation, leveraging proprietary microelectrolyzer systems combined with concentrated solar power (CSP) to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s ATHENA platform integrates advanced solar collectors, power electronics and modular electrolyzers to convert solar energy directly into green hydrogen, positioning the company as a provider of emission-free fuel solutions for industrial, transportation and utility applications.

At the core of Fusion Fuel’s offering is its scalable, containerized hydrogen production unit, which can be deployed in on-site or grid-connected installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.