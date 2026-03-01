Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Posts Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.450–1.450 EPS.

The company’s largest customer is moving substantial testing in‑house, cutting expected 2026 revenue from that customer from $70.8M in 2025 to about $11.8M , creating a front‑loaded revenue and margin headwind in H1 2026.

in 2025 to about , creating a front‑loaded revenue and margin headwind in H1 2026. Fulgent agreed to acquire Bako Diagnostics and StrataDx for roughly $55.5–$56M , which management expects to add about $50–$55M of revenue, expand the anatomic pathology salesforce, and materially reduce customer concentration if the deals close in March 2026.

for roughly , which management expects to add about of revenue, expand the anatomic pathology salesforce, and materially reduce customer concentration if the deals close in March 2026. Management emphasized technology gains — an in‑house digital pathology/image management platform ( EasyoPath ) and multiple AI modules are now deployed, which they say is improving throughput, quality and long‑term operating leverage.

) and multiple AI modules are now deployed, which they say is improving throughput, quality and long‑term operating leverage. Therapeutic pipeline progress: FID‑007 completed Phase 2 enrollment (46 patients) with encouraging early efficacy/safety and is targeting an FDA interaction in mid‑2026 and potential Phase 3 start in 2027, while FID‑022 is advancing through dose escalation.

completed Phase 2 enrollment (46 patients) with encouraging early efficacy/safety and is targeting an FDA interaction in mid‑2026 and potential Phase 3 start in 2027, while is advancing through dose escalation. Financial picture is mixed — 2025 revenue grew 14% to $322.7M and beat non‑GAAP EPS guidance, but Q4 GAAP loss widened to $23.4M, adjusted EBITDA turned negative, and 2026 guidance forecasts ~$350M revenue with a non‑GAAP EPS loss of $1.45 and wider operating losses due to acquisition, R&D and sales investments.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $15.33 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $473.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $30,454.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,373.70. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $32,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 336,749 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,099.17. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 289.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company’s infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent’s product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

