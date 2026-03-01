Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,553 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 710,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,197.04. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

