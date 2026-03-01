Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,090 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in MYR Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $269.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34. MYR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $290.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $973.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.73 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 3.24%.MYR Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MYR Group from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clear Str raised MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

