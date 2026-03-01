Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,386 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of XPLR Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,340,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on XIFR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $994.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.XPLR Infrastructure’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

