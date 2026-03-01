Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 662,539 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after purchasing an additional 499,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,588,000 after buying an additional 294,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $130.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Johnson Rice dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

