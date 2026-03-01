Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arvinas by 491.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $58,197.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,303.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $67,594.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 163,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,222.82. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $264,741. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARVN

Trending Headlines about Arvinas

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $20, signaling meaningful upside versus current levels. Read More.

Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $20, signaling meaningful upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised longer‑range earnings projections for FY2028–FY2030 (FY2028 to $3.09, FY2029 to $1.76, FY2030 to $5.60), implying stronger late‑cycle profitability if clinical/program milestones are met. Read More.

HC Wainwright raised longer‑range earnings projections for FY2028–FY2030 (FY2028 to $3.09, FY2029 to $1.76, FY2030 to $5.60), implying stronger late‑cycle profitability if clinical/program milestones are met. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors increased positions in Q4 (Invesco, Ikarian among buyers), which can support liquidity and indicate some investor confidence in the pipeline. Read More.

Institutional investors increased positions in Q4 (Invesco, Ikarian among buyers), which can support liquidity and indicate some investor confidence in the pipeline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains mixed (MarketBeat shows a “Hold” consensus with a $13.47 average target), so analyst moves are not uniform — upgrades from some firms may not sway broader sentiment. Read More.

Street consensus remains mixed (MarketBeat shows a “Hold” consensus with a $13.47 average target), so analyst moves are not uniform — upgrades from some firms may not sway broader sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in recent updates appear to be erroneous (showing 0 shares/NaN), so short‑interest/read‑through risk is unclear until corrected data is published. (data report)

Reported short‑interest figures in recent updates appear to be erroneous (showing 0 shares/NaN), so short‑interest/read‑through risk is unclear until corrected data is published. (data report) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply cut near‑term estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2027 EPS downgraded), lowering expected profitability this year and next — a near‑term negative catalyst for the stock. Read More.

HC Wainwright sharply cut near‑term estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2027 EPS downgraded), lowering expected profitability this year and next — a near‑term negative catalyst for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results were a clear negative: EPS and revenue missed materially (reported -$1.10 EPS vs. -$0.55 expected; revenue $9.5M vs. $37.3M expected), which is the primary driver pressuring the share price. Read More.

Q4 2025 results were a clear negative: EPS and revenue missed materially (reported -$1.10 EPS vs. -$0.55 expected; revenue $9.5M vs. $37.3M expected), which is the primary driver pressuring the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: CEO Randy Teel and CAO David Loomis sold shares on Feb. 23 (modest reductions). Insider selling can be perceived negatively even when routine; filings: Read More., Read More.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $848.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.