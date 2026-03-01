Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $560,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ KC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

Featured Stories

