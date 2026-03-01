Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $575,000 in American Express Company $AXP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 133.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 977 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large corporate real-estate move could be seen as a long-term vote of confidence in the business and NYC hub status; American Express will relocate its global HQ to 2 World Trade Center, a project that supports the firm’s long-term footprint and corporate visibility. American Express to move into new headquarters in final World Trade Center building

Neutral Sentiment: Earlier session headlines and analyst coverage noted a rebound in AXP tied to macro / AI commentary (Nvidia CEO remarks) and mentions in listicles, but these items appear to have had only temporary upside ahead of today's sell-off. Why the Market Dipped But American Express (AXP) Gained Today

Earlier session headlines and analyst coverage noted a rebound in AXP tied to macro / AI commentary (Nvidia CEO remarks) and mentions in listicles, but these items appear to have had only temporary upside ahead of today’s sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Headline focus on AI-driven workforce cuts prompted fresh investor concern and selling pressure, cited in market commentary as a near-term catalyst for the drop. Is It Time to Sell American Express Stock?

Headline focus on AI-driven workforce cuts prompted fresh investor concern and selling pressure, cited in market commentary as a near-term catalyst for the drop. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: buyers bought ~21,709 put contracts (≈31% above average), indicating elevated short-term bearish bets and hedging demand that can amplify downside. (No direct article link provided.)

Unusual options activity: buyers bought ~21,709 put contracts (≈31% above average), indicating elevated short-term bearish bets and hedging demand that can amplify downside. (No direct article link provided.) Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~20% in February to ~8.6M shares, increasing the proportion of shares sold short and adding downward pressure risk if sentiment worsens. (Data summary provided in market feeds.)

Short interest rose ~20% in February to ~8.6M shares, increasing the proportion of shares sold short and adding downward pressure risk if sentiment worsens. (Data summary provided in market feeds.) Negative Sentiment: Opinion / analysis pieces are flagging AXP’s YTD pullback (roughly mid-February-to-date slump and discussion of whether the fall is a buying opportunity or structural warning), which can drive momentum-based selling. American Express Has Slumped: Is It a Bargain or a Red Flag?

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $307.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

