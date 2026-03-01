Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $549,000 in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3%

TSCO opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $101,378.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,361.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.