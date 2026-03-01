Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Receives $52.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Weiss Ratings lowered Fluor from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

NYSE:FLR opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracey H. Cook sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $137,786.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,103.82. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin B. Hammonds sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $157,198.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,122.53. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,400,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,732,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $205,080,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $85,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

