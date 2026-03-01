First Horizon Corporation $FHN Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,087 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $2,361,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $6,416,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 301.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 172,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.66.

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

