Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.1750. Approximately 1,309,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,302,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

