Finemark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 331.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $320.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.70.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

