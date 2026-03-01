Finemark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Finemark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Finemark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

