Finemark National Bank & Trust Sells 7,824 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.81 and its 200 day moving average is $564.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $98,245,065. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

