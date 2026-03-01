Finemark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Finemark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.95.

Shares of PWR opened at $563.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $573.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

