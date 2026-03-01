Finemark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

