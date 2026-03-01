Finemark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,268,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,557,000 after acquiring an additional 282,896 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,076,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock worth $225,026,921 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

