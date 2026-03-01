Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Finemark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Finemark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,321,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57,021.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 526,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,233,000 after buying an additional 525,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $155.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

