Finemark National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 22,965 Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Finemark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hubbell by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.3% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 35,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $511.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $533.80. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.