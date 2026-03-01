Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,829 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 29th total of 1,916 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FMUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMUB. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,921,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

The Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF seeks to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax, with growth of capital as a secondary objective. The ETF normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

