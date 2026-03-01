Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.8740, with a volume of 2100640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,961.0% during the fourth quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

