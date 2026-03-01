Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Q4 results and guidance beat — Federal Signal reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue beat, with management setting FY2026 guidance that supported the rally; the earnings surprise was the main catalyst for the recent jump in the share price. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly cash dividend by ~7% to $0.15 per share, a shareholder-friendly move that supports income-focused demand. Dividend Press Release

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

