Falcon Finance Price Up 1.5% This Week (FF)

Falcon Finance (FF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Falcon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Finance has a market capitalization of $186.57 million and $71.93 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falcon Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance launched on September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official website is falcon.finance. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconfinance.

Buying and Selling Falcon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.07994455 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $78,623,813.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

