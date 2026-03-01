Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Evolva Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

Get Evolva alerts:

About Evolva

(Get Free Report)

Evolva SA is a Switzerland-based biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of nature-derived ingredients through precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The company engineers yeast and microbial strains to produce high-purity compounds that traditionally come from plants, offering a sustainable alternative to extraction from natural sources. Evolva’s technology platform focuses on strain optimization, fermentation scale-up and downstream purification to deliver consistent, traceable ingredients for a variety of end markets.

Key products developed by Evolva include nootkatone, a grapefruit-derived flavor and insect-repellent molecule; valencene, used in citrus flavor applications; and santalol, a fragrance ingredient found in sandalwood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.